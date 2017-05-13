Inter pay Pepe €5m per year?

By Football Italia staff

The sources continue to pile up with Real Madrid defender Pepe seemingly on the verge of joining Inter for a €5m per year salary.

Over the course of the day, sources in Italy and Spain have come together to confirm Pepe has chosen his next destination.

His contract is due to expire with the Merengues on June 30, so the Portugal international will be a free agent.

Now, according to Onda Cero, details are emerging of just how much Suning Group are prepared to pay.

It’s claimed Pepe will sign a two-year contract with option for a third season and the wages are €5m per season.

This is a massive sum, especially considering he is 34 years old and Inter are still forced to deal with Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more