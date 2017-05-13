ADL: 'If Sarri wants Bayern...'

By Football Italia staff

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis said he “will accompany Maurizio Sarri to Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in a private jet” in four years.

The Coach today joked about the idea of becoming the Sir Alex Ferguson of Napoli by saying he wanted to “get rich” off his next contract, having come up through the lower leagues.

“Sarri has a wonderful contract that was recently renegotiated,” De Laurentiis told Canale 21.

“When he has finished his rapport with Napoli, at that point if he has won one or two Scudetto, maybe a Champions League, we can further improve the terms on the renewal.

“He maybe wanted to say that because I intended to make him the Ferguson of Napoli, it was right to think of getting rich. The net wages that Coaches and players receive are effectively double for the club, as they are after taxes.

“Perhaps he saw the contract that Antonio Conte is getting after winning the Premier League, but he had already won a great deal in Italy before then.

“If in four years he wants to coach Bayern Munich or Real Madrid, I will accompany Sarri in a private jet and attend his first training session.

“I chose him, I respect him, I defended him and he plays a cinematic style of football. Everyone would love to have him today, but one must respect the choices of others.”

