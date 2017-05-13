Gasp: 'Atalanta, get it done'

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini wants Atalanta to “lock down Europa League qualification tonight, even if Milan are still Milan.”

It kicks off in Bergamo at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the LIVEBLOG.

“This is a game we must play to the full. All the way,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“It’s a difficult and important match, because with three rounds to go, every result is going to be decisive.

“We hope to get our Europa League qualification locked down tonight, even if Milan are still Milan.”

A victory this evening would mathematically ensure fifth place and close to within two of Lazio in fourth.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more