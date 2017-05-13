Petagna and Lapadula fired up

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Petagna insists Atalanta “are not inferior” to Milan, while Gianluca Lapadula feels they have the “right attitude” tonight.

It kicks off in Bergamo at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“We are fired up, excited and aware that we’re a strong team now,” Atalanta forward Petagna told Mediaset Premium.

“Today we want to get the result so that we can achieve our objective. Milan are an important team with strong players, but we’re certainly not inferior to them.

“We prepared this game well on a tactical level, we’re raring to go and want to win.”

This is fifth against sixth in the Serie A standings and Lapadula once again is picked ahead of Carlos Bacca.

“We realise just how important this game is and will step on to the field with the right attitude. That is going to be decisive,” said the Milan striker.

“We are Milan, we know what this means. It’s going to be an entertaining evening of football, I am sure.

“For the last six weeks or so, I’ve found my best physical shape and will try to give my contribution to the side.”

