Inzaghi rues Lazio injuries

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi concedes Lazio “did exactly what we didn’t want to do – lose and sustain injuries” in a 3-2 defeat to Fiorentina.

Keita Balde Diao had given them the lead at the Stadio Franchi, but Nikola Kalinic came off the bench to score one and create another.

“We did exactly what we didn’t want to do today – lose and sustain injuries,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

He had rested several key players ahead of Wednesday’s Coppa Italia Final against Juventus.

“Jordan Lukaku and Marco Parolo will be evaluated over the next few days. I think Lukaku is more at risk, but we hope to have Marco ready for the Final.

“We were in control of the game, but Lukaku’s exit destabilised us a little bit. After the first goal, our heads dropped and it was an undeserved defeat. Fortunately, it’s not a decisive loss.”

Inzaghi was asked about his possible contract extension after securing Europa League football.

“I haven’t spoken to the President yet, but once the season has concluded, we will certainly have a meeting. We’re in Europe and now have to focus on the Coppa Italia Final.

“Of course I want to be here for many years, because I am a Lazio fan.”

