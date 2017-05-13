NEWS
Saturday May 13 2017
Sousa changes shook Viola up
By Football Italia staff

Paulo Sousa confirms his triple substitution was unorthodox, but did the trick as Fiorentina came back to beat Lazio 3-2.

Keita Balde Diao’s goal had put the Aquile ahead, but Sousa made three substitutions simultaneously and transformed the game.

“We were playing against a strong side and balanced out the situation,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“After conceding the goal, we made a tactical change. It’s the second time in my coaching career that I have made all three changes at once.

“The lads pushed to the end for the victory against a quality opponent. We know it’s not easy to work in these circumstances, but the lads proved they believe in what we’re doing.”

Can Fiorentina realistically catch Milan to steal sixth place and a Europa League qualifying spot?

“It mustn’t be an issue, as what we need to do is focus on improving game by game. We did that today and I hope we’ll manage it again with Napoli next Saturday.”

