Fiorentina: 'Pioli fits our profile'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina director Mario Cognini admits recently-fired Inter boss Stefano Pioli “fits the profile” of the Coach they’re looking for.

The former Lazio tactician was sacked on Tuesday, having only taken over at San Siro in November.

“Our intention for the future is to have an Italian Coach, because to revamp a squad it’s better that he already knows Serie A well,” Cognini told Sky Sport Italia.

“Pioli can fit the profile of who we are looking for and he could be among the names that (director Pantaleo) Corvino and his collaborators are interested in.”

Paulo Sousa’s contract is due to expire in June and neither party seemed particularly eager to extend his two-year spell in Florence.

This evening, Fiorentina fought back to beat Lazio 3-2, keeping them in the race for Europe.

