Parma are the latest Italian club to be taken over by Chinese investors, who could hire Hernan Crespo as Vice-President.

The side is in Lega Pro after going bankrupt in 2015 and working its way back through the play-offs towards Serie B.

According to the latest reports, Jiang Lizhang is set to buy up 40 per cent of the club, then 60 per cent and eventually take over 90 per cent of the shares.

Parma were revived by local businessmen Guido Barilla, Paolo Pizzarotti and Giampaolo Dallara along with other smaller investors.

Now the Ducali will be passed on to Jiang Lizhang, who runs Desport marketing agency, bought Spanish club Granada and is in negotiations to buy into Crystal Palace.

Sky Sport Italia and La Gazzetta dello Sport claim Hernan Crespo helped broker the deal and will be given the role of Vice-President at his old club.

