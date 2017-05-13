Papu: 'Staying with Atalanta unless...'

By Football Italia staff

Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez celebrated Atalanta’s passage into Europe and noted “unless I receive an offer I can’t refuse, I’m staying here.”

The Orobici were pegged back 1-1 by Milan this evening, but the point was enough to secure a top six finish.

“We wanted to win and had the chances to do it, so the draw is disappointing, but on the other hand it was against a tough side like Milan,” Papu told Mediaset Premium.

“In moments of difficulty, you could see the strength and character of this group. We’ve had a fantastic season, we’ve done much better than many more prestigious clubs and fully deserved to qualify for Europe.”

This is Atalanta’s first entry into the continent for 26 years, but Gomez has been linked with numerous clubs including Milan, Roma and Lazio.

“I have a contract with Atalanta. It’s true that at my age I dream of a big club, but unless I receive an offer I can’t refuse, I am staying here.”

