Montella: 'Milan have faith in me'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella was “proud” of the 1-1 draw snatched away to Atalanta and feels Milan have “faith in me with a very important project.”

Once again, the Rossoneri managed to grab a late equaliser with Gerard Deulofeu’s deflected effort to wipe out an Andrea Conti opener.

“The game was balanced and a struggle, as Atalanta are a force to be reckoned with. They are not a fluke,” Montella told Mediaset Premium.

“We’ve had some great performances this season and when we were lacking, we made up for it with team spirit and effort. It’s a fair draw and I am proud of this point.

“It’s a precious point, because it came against a side that has made everyone suffer this season. Atalanta were more consistent than us this term. We have the advantage over Lazio and Fiorentina in head-to-head games, but unfortunately dropped points elsewhere.

“All things considered, we allowed Atalanta very little. Riccardo Montolivo had a strong performance and brought valuable experience to the team. He needed this night.

“I also want to thank Mattia De Sciglio and Alessio Romagnoli, who played when not 100 per cent fit. Carlos Bacca came on with the right spirit and I thank him for that.”

Montella was asked about his future following the takeover by Chinese investors.

“My only thought right now is to keep the future far away and focus on the present. We are making plans with the club, we’ll have a pre-season tour in China and begin training on July 3-4.

“I feel the club has faith in me, I am proud of this squad and there is a very important project here. I don’t see any sort of problem.”

