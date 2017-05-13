Gasperini: 'Atalanta shine in Europe'

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini has taken Atalanta into Europe after 26 years after drawing 1-1 with Milan and assures “we want to make a good impression.”

The Orobici had been leading through Andrea Conti’s tap-in, but were pegged back by a late deflected Gerard Deulofeu effort.

“It’s an important point, even if there was some disappointment at conceding a goal at the end,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“The lads thought they could go on vacation, but instead they need to keep training for a little longer. We want to do well next season and make a good impression in Europe.”

Atalanta had stuttered at the beginning of the season and Gasp was on the verge of dismissal, but they are comfortably in fifth place.

“The match with Napoli was one of the turning points, but not the only one. People always thought we had to fall away eventually, but instead we managed to get into Europe.

“The 7-1 defeat to Inter was another turning point, because we are unbeaten since then.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more