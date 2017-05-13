Player Ratings: Fiorentina 3-2 Lazio

By Football Italia staff

Who made their mark in the five-goal thriller between Fiorentina and Lazio? Football Italia rates the players at the Stadio Franchi.

Words: Peter Fernie

Fiorentina

Ciprian Tatarusanu: 5

The big Romanian made a good save from Luis Alberto in the first half and was alive to an audacious Felipe Anderson lob from the restart after Fiorentina's second goal. However, he perhaps could have done better on Keita Balde Diao's goal for Lazio.

Nenad Tomovic: 5

The Serbian managed to shake off a knock in the warm-up to play his part for La Viola. He had his hands full against a changed but lively Lazio attack and had some difficult moments, but stuck to his task throughout.

Sebastian De Maio: 5

De Maio had a decent game in general and can be satisfied with his display. He missed a good chance in the 57th minute from a Davide Astori flick on at a free kick. In general, coped well defensively.

Davide Astori: 5.5

The left-sided defender looked comfortable in possession, while alert and focused defensively. He was punished on the break for Lazio's first goal by the pace of Keita, but the Senegal striker is one of the quickest players around at present.

Federico Chiesa: 4.5

The gifted youngster tried throughout to make his mark, but struggled to show his class in this match. He was subbed for Cristian Tello in the 65th minute as a part of a treble change, as Sousa altered his game plan.

Matias Vecino: 6:5

The Uruguayan midfield man had a positive game throughout and really came in to his own when Sousa changed the side in to a 3-5-2 shape. He put in a great ball for Khouma Babacar's equaliser and was able to make more runs from deep with the security of Carlos Sanchez behind him.

Borja Valero: 6

The Spanish midfield magician started the game in a deep midfield role and, although he was tidy on the ball, he like Vecino benefited from the tactical switch made by Sousa's treble change, which saw more creative play from the ex-West Brom man further up the pitch. He performed a brilliant dummy to set up Nikola Kalinic in the 81st minute.

Maximiliano Olivera: 4.5

The Young Uruguayan had a difficult afternoon and wasn't able to influence play going forward as he would have liked. He also had his hands full in dealing with Patric down Lazio's right-hand side in the first half. He was subbed for Carlos Sanchez.

Federico Bernardeschi: 5.5

He had a difficult day for a large part of the match as he struggled to influence play in a supporting role behind Babacar. However, following the switch to a 3-5-2 he looked better in a very attacking right wing-back role as Fiorentina went for broke and he offered them thrust and skill from wide.

Sebastian Cristoforo: 5

It was a tough afternoon for the on-loan Sevilla man and he couldn't quite find the key to open up Lazio as he played a supporting role to Babacar in the home side's initial 3-4-2-1 shape. He was subbed for Kalinic.

Khouma Babacar: 6.5

The powerhouse striker was eager for service from wide all afternoon and after some half-chances came to nothing, he headed home the equaliser for the home side from a Vecino cross. Babacar also put through a great ball to Kalinic in the lead up to his side's third goal.

Cristian Tello: 6

The on-loan Barcelona man made a positive contribution from the bench. He offered pace and positivity to the Viola down the left side and looked to link up with his midfield and front men at every opportunity.

Nikola Kalinic: 7

A touch of class can go a long way and the Croatian striker proved that tonight. He lifted Fiorentina with his mobility and composure and Lazio could not cope with him. He scored a poacher's strike at the second goal and had a huge hand in the third.

Carlos Sanchez: 5.5

While the Colombian was not spectacular after his introduction in the 65th minute, he was important tactically for his side, as he provided some security in midfield, allowing Vecino and Valero a greater chance to go forward.

Lazio

Thomas Strakosha: 5.5

It was a mixed afternoon for the Albanian goalkeeper. He made an excellent save from Luis Alberto in the first half and an even better one from Babacar in the second half. On the other hand, he set up Babacar for that wonder save with his own poor back pass and he let the Senegalese header slip through his hands at the equalising goal.

Bastos: 5

The Angolan centre-back has had better days and found the going particularly tough when Fiorentina paired up Kalinic and Babacar in the second half. He seemed to have gone AWOL for Fiorentina's equalising goal.

Wesley Hoedt: 5

The young Dutchman took the place of countryman Stefan de Vrij and his day was a mixed bag like many of his teammates. He seemed to be coping well earlier in the match, but was caught cold by a whirlwind 15 minutes from the Gigliati in the second half.

Stefan Radu: 5.5

The experienced Romanian showed some quality and composure in this game, but also a cynical side at other moments. He made a particularly tough foul on Bernardeschi in the second half and was rightly booked.

Patric: 6

A good shift from the ex-Barcelona man. He started at right wing-back and did well in that position, providing his side a good outlet. After Jordan Lukaku's injury he switched to the left side and made a decent showing playing on his wrong side.

Marco Parolo: 6.5

Another good display from the intelligent and hard-working midfield man. He again showed his ability to follow runners while making timely breaks of his own. He was booked for a foul on Cristoforo. Bad fortune struck in the 78th minute as he was forced off with injury.

Alessandro Murgia: 6

A good showing from the young Academy product. He took the central slot beside Parolo, worked hard and looked to influence play at every opportunity. He made a great run in the second half to convert a Luis Alberto assist for Lazio's second goal.

Jordan Lukaku: 6.5

He made a good impression in the first half with constant raids down the left side for the Biancocelesti, enjoying a good understanding with Luis Alberto. Unfortunately, injury struck him early in the second half and for the second time in a few weeks he was forced off the pitch, replaced by Cristiano Lombardi.

Keita Balde Diao: 6.5

Another good showing from the young Senegalese speed king. He provided a real threat throughout his time on the pitch, showing his pace and composure to open the scoring with an angled finish in the 55th minute. He was subbed for Ciro Immobile with 20 minutes remaining, his Coach keeping one eye on Wednesday's Coppa Italia Final against Juventus.

Luis Alberto: 7.5

A fantastic display from the silky-smooth attacking midfielder. He was excellent in possession throughout the match, opened up Fiorentina time and again with a mixture of flicks, back heels and neat first-time passes. He hit the bar from a free kick and provided two brilliant assists for Keita and Murgia's goals.

Filip Djordjevic: 4

A tough day for the Big Serbian front man. He failed to bring his A-game and no matter what he tried, it wouldn't quite come off.

Cristiano Lombardi: 5

You had to feel for the young striker. After Lukaku's injury early in the second half he was thrust in to an unfamiliar right wing-back role. He gave it his all, however he suffered after the introduction of Tello and he scored a cruel own goal at Fiorentina's third.

Felipe Anderson: 4.5

The talented Brazilian came on just as the game was drifting away from Lazio and he couldn't influence proceedings as his 10-man side were forced on to the back foot. Had a cheeky 50-yard effort saved by Tatarusanu.

Ciro Immobile: 4.5

Like Felipe Anderson, came on as the game slipped through Lazio's grasp and didn't get the service to make any positive influence on proceedings.

