Post new comment

The ‘No Totti, No Party’ banner has appeared on the Curva Sud intermittently over three decades. The sentiment for a captain of Roma has existed pre-Francesco Totti, as Giuseppe Giannini was of course ‘The Prince’ before he was replaced by the now ‘King of Rome.’ Whilst the Giallorossi have gorged on the excesses brought to them by Francesco, other Italian teams have been hard at work and despite the moments of magic brought to the Eternal City by their hero, it is arguable that the same devotion has perhaps also halted progress. Maybe it is time for the party to stop?

All of us will remember college, university or simply our younger years. The days were long, the drink didn’t have much effect and the parties rolled from one to another. As beautiful as this was, there comes a time when you grow up, get married, have kids, get a real job, you progress. As much as you want to cling to it, nobody wants to be the 40-year-old guy at fresher’s week, despite how idyllic the past may have been. Roma have been somewhat embroiled in the same nostalgic struggle and, whilst dear Francesco has brought them so much joy, it is now time to say goodbye.

In the midst of all the tributes, accolades, articles and TV programmes about the genuine legend that is Francesco Totti, there is the other side. Nobody deserves the tributes more than him, but other than two Coppa Italia trophies and one Scudetto, he has brought no more silverware to the club. It is true that success is more than just trophies and his 11 goals against Lazio will be held in greater esteem than any Coppa by the fans, but still it is a message that Roma should listen to.

The cult of Totti was recognised this week by Luciano Spalletti, who indicated that he would not have returned to Roma had he known what influence Francesco still had and how hard it was to appease the crowd. These were comments echoed by Maria Sensi (widow of former Roma President Franco Sensi), who blames the club for letting the situation get this far.

When Totti eventually leaves at the end of the season, it is time for Roma to grow up. Juventus have been working hard for years at making the club number one. Even Milan and Inter have all the pieces of the puzzle - they just can’t work it out. With the new Stadium on the horizon, robust owners and the arrival of Sporting Director Monchi, the club have a chance to become serious contenders in Serie A.

The time has come for Totti to relinquish power, to become a director like Javier Zanetti at Inter. He can pass comment and still be adored, but his playing career is in the past. Roma have all the assets to build a bright future and grow as a club and a brand. Nobody is taking away the beauty of the last three decades in Rome, but it’s time for a change.

