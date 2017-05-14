De Rossi: 'I'm selfish for Roma'

Daniele De Rossi concedes sticking with Roma for life was “emphasised as altruistic, when in truth it was quite selfish and I feel fortunate.”

The midfielder sat down with Sky Sport Italia for a lengthy and revealing interview. You can read the rest here.

“There has been some confusion over my decisions in life and my career. They were emphasised as altruistic, when in truth it was quite selfish.

“Quite simply, I made these choices because I was happy where I was. When I was a kid, going to a new place was scary. I preferred to stay with my friends and my familiar surroundings. Growing up, that’s pretty much what I’ve done at Roma.

“I’ve chosen to stay with my friends, my teammates, my family, the fans and this jersey. The real worth of a player and of a man is dictated by how his teammates view him, even 10-15 years after retiring. The fans see only a limited perception, 90 minutes on the field and some interviews.

“What you do in the locker room, when a teammate is in need or when a Coach puts you on the spot – that’s never forgotten. That’s what the sport is all about.

“I think that I have been very fortunate, as I never had to pretend. I’ve always felt this huge love within me for Roma and I experience that on the field too.

“It’s not as if sitting on the couch at home I act the same way as when I’m on the pitch. I’m happy if Roma score, but because I was always part of Roma, even on the bench or in the stands.

“As well as being the team I always supported, it is also my squad and that puts me at the centre of it, good and bad. When things go wll, I feel incredibly happy and to represent the club you love is a unique sensation.

“Maybe I’ll only fully understand it later on. Right now I divide my feelings between joy and pain, because this also puts a great deal of stress and pressure on you.

“Perhaps in a few years I’ll realise that it has been an incredible journey.”

