Miha: 'Reinforcements for Europe'

By Football Italia staff

Torino boss Sinisa Mihajlovic is targeting new signings as he looks to get the Granata into the Europa League.

Approaching the end of the season, Toro sit ninth in Serie A and are on a seven-match unbeaten run.

However, a pourous defence and their inability to convert some of their 14 draws into wins has cost the Stadio Olimpico club the chance of continental qualification this campaign.

"There are some aspects that we need to improve," Mihajlovic admitted as he looked ahead to today's meeting with Napoli.

"Some of them are in terms of the club in general.

"We need to add reinforcements in certain areas of the pitch. That way, we can fight to get into the Europa League.

"Who do I expect to bring in? Nobody in particular. I expect the best efforts of all the players for these last three matches, then we will weigh everything up at the end of the season.

"We will choose the men we need at Torino and say goodbye to those who will need to look for another club."

Following today's meeting with the Partenopei, Toro round off their season with a trip to Genoa and a home clash with Sassuolo.

