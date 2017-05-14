Nicola: 'Anything is possible'

By Football Italia staff

Davide Nicola insists anything is possible ahead of Crotone's crucial Serie A clash with Udinese.

The Pitagorici are on a six-match unbeaten run but still trail Empoli by four points in the race to secure top-flight safety.

With just three matches of the season remaining, the 44-year-old wants his players to show great enthusiasm in order to give them hope of achieving their 'dream.'

"We need to think that anything is possible," Nicola told reporters at a Press conference.

"There are no more appeals or calculations to make. We need to compete with great enthusiasm without losing our identity.

"But we know that we can get closer to our dream.

"We are facing a well-coached team. They are physical and they are doing well.

"In the last 12 matches we have done something extraordinary. In football, you cannot take anything for granted."

