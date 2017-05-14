Martusciello: 'No point calculating'

By Football Italia staff

Giovanni Martusciello says there is no point in thinking about what might happen as Empoli prepare to face Cagliari.

The Azzurri's recent improved Serie A form has kept them ahead of Crotone in the battle to stay in Italy's top-flight.

Should results go their way this afternoon the Tuscan club secure their survival, but the Coach is unconcerned by their relegation rivals' results.

"There aren't many calculations to make," Martusciello said at a Press conference. "We just need to do again what we did against Bologna.

"Motivation makes the difference, we need to recreate those feelings and sensations.

"First, we will think about Cagliari, then about the next two teams.

"We don't make calculations, it doesn't bother me.

"We could be safe or we could be one point ahead of Crotone. I don't lose sleep over it, I don't think about what might happen."

