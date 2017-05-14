Berardi: 'Inter? We'll see'

By Football Italia staff

Domenico Berardi admits Inter are 'the team of his heart' but will not discuss potentially joining the Nerazzurri.

The San Siro club, who have recently sacked Coach Stefano Pioli and appointed Walter Sabatini as director of football, look set to make a host of changes to their on and off-field staff over the summer.

A potential signing is rumoured to be Sassuolo forward Berardi and, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, the player revealed that he has always been a fan of the club.

"I was born with a Nerazzurro heart because parent pass certain things onto their children," the 22-year-old explained.

"They [Inter] won the faith of my father and brother, but not my mother Maria who supports Juve."

Berardi added that his Inter boyhood idols included Brazilian Ronaldo and Argentine Diego Milito.

"As a boy I feasted my eyes on Ronaldo, the phenomenon. When I was 15 it was Milito's turn. That evening in Madrid I went out with friends to celebrate.

"Every boy who loves football has a team in their heart, don't they?"

Despite his love for Inter, Berardi is refusing to get carried away by speculation linking him with a move to San Siro.

"I said I supported Inter long before the speculation linking Inter to my future.

"I have read that they are monitoring me. In their project there will be new signings, possibly Italian, they are discussing it.

"But I won't discuss it, we will see at the end of the season."

