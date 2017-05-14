'SPAL's exceptional journey'

By Football Italia staff

SPAL Coach Leonardo Semplici hails his side's historic return to Serie A after a 49-year absence.

The Ferrara club's promotion to the top-flight after almost half a century was confirmed yesterday despite a defeat at Ternana.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, the 49-year-old tactician believes his team's togetherness was the key ingredient behind their remarkable and unlikely success.

"We have done an extraordinary job. Thank you to the club and to our fans," Semplici said.

"We have all worked together and created the environment to do well.

"Nobody thought we could get to this point - many said we would go down.

"It is very satisfying on a personal level too. I started from the bottom and I am happy.

"We have had an exceptional journey and done very well. I have trained men before anything else, then players."

SPAL had not even been in Serie B for 23 years prior to this season, but their remarkable rise has now seen them secure back-to-back promotions.

And, while not official yet, Semplici is certain he will be the man to lead the club in their historic 2017-18 campaign.

"The club will confirm it, but I think all the ingredients are there for us to continue together."

