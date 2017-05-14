NEWS
Sunday May 14 2017
Two-year deal for Pioli?
By Football Italia staff

It is reported that Stefano Pioli is to be handed a two-year contract to take over as Coach of Fiorentina.

The 51-year-old was sacked by former club Inter last midweek, having presided over a run of form that saw the Nerazzurri pick up just two points in seven Serie A matches.

However, a quick return to the dugout now appears inevitable, with several media outlets claiming Pioli has already agreed to succeed Paulo Sousa at the end of the season.

According to QS, a deal is in place that will see the former Lazio boss take over on a two-year deal, with the option of a third also included.

Portuguese Sousa, who is approaching the end of his second campaign as Viola boss, is out of contract in the summer and his departure has appeared inevitable for some time.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies