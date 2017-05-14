Two-year deal for Pioli?

By Football Italia staff

It is reported that Stefano Pioli is to be handed a two-year contract to take over as Coach of Fiorentina.

The 51-year-old was sacked by former club Inter last midweek, having presided over a run of form that saw the Nerazzurri pick up just two points in seven Serie A matches.

However, a quick return to the dugout now appears inevitable, with several media outlets claiming Pioli has already agreed to succeed Paulo Sousa at the end of the season.

According to QS, a deal is in place that will see the former Lazio boss take over on a two-year deal, with the option of a third also included.

Portuguese Sousa, who is approaching the end of his second campaign as Viola boss, is out of contract in the summer and his departure has appeared inevitable for some time.

