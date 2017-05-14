Kessie 'close' to Milan

By Football Italia staff

It is reported that Atalanta's Frank Kessie is 'close' to signing for Milan.

The teenager has starred in La Dea's historic season, scoring seven goals and claiming four assists as the Bergamo club qualified for Europe for the first time in 26 years.

The Ivorian's performances have attracted the attention of clubs arround Europe but according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri are favourites to secure his signature.

Kessie played the full 90 minutes of yesterday evening's 1-1 draw with the San Siro club, a result that mathematically confirmed Atalanta's place in the Europa League for 2017-18.

