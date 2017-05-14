Giampaolo targets top-half finish

By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo wants Sampdoria to show 'personal pride' when they face Chievo today.

The Blucerchiati come into the match on the back of a 7-3 hammering at the hands of Lazio, a result that would have been still more embarrassing had the Luigi Ferraris side not scored two late consolation goals.

Speaking ahead of today's Serie A clash with the Flying Donkeys, the Samp Coach wants his players to show the strength of character needed to secure a top-half League finish.

"We have a couple of targets," Giampaolo said at his pre-match Press conference.

"Firstly, we have to get ourselves back on track after the result in Rome.

"The second is to make sure we stay in the top-half of the table. The team needs to show the strength to secure that tenth place.

"I expect a performance of great pride and dedication from my team. We must not forget that the Samp shirt has a weight of expectation.

"The team needs to give a convincing performance. I'm not talking about the result, but personal pride and defending our colours."

