Marco Giampaolo wants Sampdoria to show 'personal pride' when they face Chievo today.
The Blucerchiati come into the match on the back of a 7-3 hammering at the hands of Lazio, a result that would have been still more embarrassing had the Luigi Ferraris side not scored two late consolation goals.
Speaking ahead of today's Serie A clash with the Flying Donkeys, the Samp Coach wants his players to show the strength of character needed to secure a top-half League finish.
"We have a couple of targets," Giampaolo said at his pre-match Press conference.
"Firstly, we have to get ourselves back on track after the result in Rome.
"The second is to make sure we stay in the top-half of the table. The team needs to show the strength to secure that tenth place.
"I expect a performance of great pride and dedication from my team. We must not forget that the Samp shirt has a weight of expectation.
"The team needs to give a convincing performance. I'm not talking about the result, but personal pride and defending our colours."
