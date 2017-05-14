Liveblog: Serie A Super Sunday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action as it happens from today’s Serie A games, from Inter-Sassuolo through Torino-Napoli on to Roma-Juventus.

We begin at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT) at San Siro, where Inter try to recover from the latest earthquake after sacking Coach Stefano Pioli.

With two points from seven rounds and Europe rapidly slipping out of sight, Primavera youth team tactician Stefano Vecchi has pledged to cast aside those who don’t fight for the cause.

They’ll be up against on-form Sassuolo and Domenico Berardi, who has been tipped for a role at San Siro next season, but also face the wrath of the Nerazzurri ultras.

At 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), Napoli visit Andrea Belotti’s Torino and want to pile more pressure on Roma for second place – which is worth automatic Champions League group stage entry.

There ought to be entertainment here, as earlier this season it ended 5-3, including a remarkable Dries Mertens lob over Joe Hart from an improbable angle.

The relegation dogfight remains wide open, as Genoa risk getting sucked back into the battle between Empoli and Crotone. Today the Grifone visit already-doomed Palermo, the Tuscans are in Cagliari and the Squali host Udinese.

There’s also Sampdoria-Chievo and Bologna-Pescara this afternoon.

This is all building up to tonight’s Stadio Olimpico showdown between second and first, as Roma need a victory to stop Juventus mathematically clinching their sixth consecutive Scudetto.

Max Allegri is expected to make numerous changes ahead of Wednesday’s Coppa Italia Final against Lazio, which will also be in this arena.

Live Blog Serie A Super Sunday

