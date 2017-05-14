English duo scouting Destro?

By Football Italia staff

Scouts from Newcastle United and Watford are said to be watching Bologna's Mattia Destro today.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Magpies and Hornets are looking into the possibility of signing the Rossoblu forward, who has scored nine goals this season.

The 26-year-old is approaching the end of his second season in Emilia-Romagna and will likely start for Roberto Donadoni's team against Pescara this afternoon.

According to the Italian football website, Watford will also be running the rule over the visitors' young midfielder Mamadou Koulibaly.

Watford are set to secure a third straight season of English Premier League football, while Newcastle have recently confirmed their return to the top flight under Rafa Benitez.

