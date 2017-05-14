Line-ups: Inter-Sassuolo

By Football Italia staff

Inter sacked Stefano Pioli on Tuesday and are transformed again as they host Domenico Berardi’s Sassuolo and risk losing sight of Europe.

It kicks off at a fiery San Siro at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

The Nerazzurri had another revolution on Tuesday evening when announcing that Pioli had been sacked just six months into the job.

Primavera youth team tactician Stefano Vecchi takes over for the remaining three rounds of the season and already said he will “cast aside” those who cannot handle the pressure or fight for the cause.

The atmosphere will be intense at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, as the Curva Nord ultras already confirmed they will protest the dismal campaign and accuse players of being “unworthy.”

Vecchi has to do without suspended Gary Medel and Geoffrey Kondogbia, while Joao Miranda is still injured.

Marcelo Brozovic steps in to midfield with Joao Mario in a 4-3-3 system, Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perisic flanking Mauro Icardi.

Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa might be given a run-out later, something he rarely got under Frank de Boer or Pioli.

Sassuolo struggled at the start of the season, mainly due to their Europa League participation, but have now recovered and are comfortably mid-table.

Antonino Ragusa is suspended with Alfred Duncan, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Luca Mazzitelli and Federico Ricci injured.

Pietro Iemmello and Matteo Politano complete the attacking trident with confirmed Inter transfer target Berardi, a self-confessed Nerazzurri supporter.

The Neroverdi also have uncertainty on the bench, as Eusebio Di Francesco is linked to Fiorentina, Roma and possibly even Inter.

Inter have beaten Sassuolo in only one of their last four meetings, home and away, losing the other three. These sides have never played out a draw with four Nerazzurri victories and three for the Neroverdi.

Inter: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Murillo, Andreolli, Nagatomo; Brozovic, Gagliardini, Joao Mario; Candreva, Icardi, Perisic

Inter bench: Carrizo, Radu, Sainsbury, Vanheusden, Gravillon, Santon, Ansaldi, Banega, Biabiany, Eder, Palacio, Gabriel Barbosa

Sassuolo: Consigli; Lirola, Letschert, Acerbi, Peluso; Sensi, Missiroli, Biondini; Berardi, Iemmello, ​Politano

Sassuolo bench: Costa, Pomini, Antei, Gazzola, Cannavaro, Adjapong, Dell'Orco, Magnanelli, Aquilani, Defrel, Matri

Ref: Massa

