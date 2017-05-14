Vecchi: 'Inter rely on talent'

By Football Italia staff

Inter caretaker manager Stefano Vecchi will “rely on the talent of the players – and there’s a lot of that” against Sassuolo today.

It kicks off at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

Primavera youth team boss Vecchi was given the reins for the last three rounds of the season after Stefano Pioli’s sudden sacking on Tuesday night.

“It’s always an emotional moment, arriving at San Siro, even more climbing up those stairs,” he told Mediaset Premium this morning.

“We worked on some situations and cannot transform everything. The players do have some fixed points they know and we can adjust during the game.

“We spoke half-an-hour ago at the Appiano Gentile training ground, I tried to give the squad a sense of enthusiasm and calm, knowing that a part of the fans today will be protesting. We got here and saw many families with their children, so hope it’ll be a good game for everyone.

“I have faith, we are relying on the talent of the players – and there’s a lot of that – and hope to bring it out of them.”

Vecchi has scrapped Pioli’s 4-2-3-1 system and returned to 4-3-3 with Joao Mario in a deeper role.

“Gabigol? He’s not starting today, but Inter can depend on him.”

This is Vecchi's third game of the season, as he also took over when Frank de Boer was fired in October.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more