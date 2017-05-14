NEWS
Sunday May 14 2017
Report: Di Francesco to Roma
By Football Italia staff

Mediaset Premium claim Sassuolo Coach Eusebio Di Francesco has agreed to replace Luciano Spalletti as Roma Coach next season.

The 47-year-old tactician has history with the Giallorossi, winning the Scudetto here when playing in their midfield from 1997-2001.

He retired in 2007 and became a Coach at Virtus Lanciano in 2008, then Pescara, Lecce and Sassuolo in 2012.

Di Francesco is under contract with the Neroverdi until June 2019, but there is a release clause worth €3m.

It’s believed Roma are prepared to activate it in order to get the tactician.

He helped Sassuolo to promotion into Serie A and their first ever foray into Europe, relying on young players – many of them on loan from Roma’s academy.

This is sparking a merry-go-round, as ex-Inter Coach Stefano Pioli is heading to Fiorentina, while Spalletti could well replace him at San Siro.

