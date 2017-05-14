HT: Sassuolo add to Inter woes

By Football Italia staff

The Inter crisis just gets worse, as Sassuolo have taken the half-time lead at San Siro thanks to Pietro Iemmello on a Jeison Murillo error.

The Nerazzurri had another earthquake on Tuesday night, announcing Stefano Pioli had been sacked just six months into the job, so Primavera youth team Coach Stefano Vecchi took over as caretaker for the last three rounds. He returned to a 4-3-3 system with Geoffrey Kondogbia and Gary Medel suspended, Joao Miranda injured, while the Neroverdi missed Antonino Ragusa, Alfred Duncan, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Luca Mazzitelli and Federico Ricci.

The ultras staged a protest, defending Pioli and with a huge banner: ‘2016-17 season, let’s just lay a veil over the whole sorry thing.’ More insults appeared throughout, until after 25 minutes the Curva Nord walked out with this in their place: ‘Seeing as you don’t deserve our support, we’re going to lunch!’

Ivan Perisic started brightly, a series of dangerous crosses and a volley on to the side-netting, then Mauro Icardi sprinted through the centre to sting Andrea Consigli’s gloves.

Perisic knocked down a corner for Icardi, whose header hit the back post from point-blank range, the striker and a desperate Consigli also colliding with the woodwork.

A weak Antonio Candreva effort was smothered, but Inter self-destructed when Jeison Murillo was horribly caught in possession by Stefano Sensi, so Berardi rolled across for Pietro Iemmello to drill into the near bottom corner from the edge of the box.

There was almost a second, Francesco Acerbi unable to steer his header on target from a Berardi floated assist, as the belief again completely drained from Inter. They were loudly jeered off the pitch at half-time.

Inter 0-1 Sassuolo (Half-Time)

Iemmello 36 (S)

Inter: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Murillo, Andreolli, Nagatomo; Brozovic, Gagliardini, Joao Mario; Candreva, Icardi, Perisic

Sassuolo: Consigli; Lirola, Letschert, Acerbi, Peluso; Sensi, Missiroli, Biondini; Berardi, Iemmello, ​Politano

Ref: Massa

