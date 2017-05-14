Sassuolo send Inter spiralling

By Football Italia staff

Inter’s crisis intensified with a 2-1 home defeat against Sassuolo, as Pietro Iemmello’s brace stunned a protesting San Siro crowd for their fourth consecutive loss.

Stefano Pioli was sacked on Tuesday evening and Primavera youth team boss Stefano Vecchi introduced for the final three rounds, but this couldn’t stem the disastrous flow either.

The day started badly, as Curva Nord ultras showed off a series of insulting banners before abandoning the stadium to ‘have lunch.’

Iemmello was the unlikely hero for Sassuolo with a goal in each half, as Eder’s late deflected effort was unable to complete the comeback.

Inter have two points from eight rounds now and are in full-blown crisis, out of the running for Europe.

