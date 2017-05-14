Vecchi: 'Fans right to protest Inter'

By Football Italia staff

Inter caretaker Coach Stefano Vecchi saw improvements despite the 2-1 home defeat to Sassuolo and the fans “have every right to protest.”

The dismal run continued with just two points from the last eight rounds, including four consecutive losses.

“The situation is very negative and that gets translated on to the pitch, where we get punished for the slightest error,” Vecchi told Mediaset Premium.

“We created many chances today and had far more possession, but fell on a mistake in the first half and could’ve done with more luck.

“Having said that, we cannot just cling to these situations. The only positive is that the team did try and push to the end, the lads gave their all and are now wiped out.

“When you let go for a second in Serie A, you are in trouble. The performances we saw recently were down to the team not training at 100 per cent, but that’s certainly not Stefano Pioli’s fault.

“The players must always try to give their best in every situation and today I cannot complain. If they train with a certain spirit, then the game situation goes that way too.

“When the legs are moving, you can get to the scuffed ball first. We didn’t really do that in the first half, but better in the second.”

The fans staged a protest and, after a series of insulting banners, walked out to ‘have lunch.’

“We knew this was going to be the situation and the fans have their reasons, because they don’t recognise this as their Inter. This team cannot be in eighth place, so they have every right to protest.”

