NEWS
Sunday May 14 2017
Five-star Napoli thump Torino
By Football Italia staff

Napoli ran riot at Torino with a 5-0 triumph, including Jose Callejon brace with Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Piotr Zielinski on target.

The Partenopei needed a victory to pour pressure on Roma, who this evening welcome leaders Juventus, and temporarily recapture second place.

Callejon was the star of the show with two goals, but Hart has picked the ball out of his net 10 times over two meetings with Napoli this season.

Mertens scored one and created another on a silver platter for Insigne, while Zielinski met the Callejon assist.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today's games unfolded on the Liveblog.

