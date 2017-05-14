'Crotone patience against Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Davide Nicola says Crotone will have to be patient against Juventus after victory over Udinese.

The Pitagorici continued their fine late season form to move to within a point of safety today, securing a 1-0 home win over the Bianconeri.

And speaking following a fifth win in seven matches, the tactician said his players will have to hang in there in the hope of defying the odds to upset Juve next week.

"We are working on ourselves, without looking at the teams ahead of us," Nicola told reporters.

"We have the match against Juventus next week and obviously it won't be easy.

"We know it will be difficult, but we'll continue believing until the end. Today against Udnese it was a really tough game.

"Juve are extraordinary, they won't have any particular motivation to play well against us. From our part, we will need patience."

