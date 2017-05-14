Stoian watches Crotone from hospital

By Football Italia staff

Adrian Stoian watched his Crotone teammates beat Udinese 1-0 today from an unusual viewpoint – outside his hospital window.

The 26-year-old Romanian was rushed to hospital on May 1 after feeling ill with the after-effects of a virus.

His temperature was so high that it had put him in a “state of confusion” and he was kept under observation at the Neurology clinic.

As luck would have it, the hospital backs on to the Stadio Scida and Stoian was able to watch today’s game by leaning out of the window.

His teammates also wore Number 12 jerseys during the warm-up as a sign of solidarity with the winger.

The exact details of his condition have not been released. Stoian seemed relaxed, but also visibly had a drip in his arm.

