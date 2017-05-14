Martusciello: 'Two games to save ourselves'

By Football Italia staff

Giovanni Martusciello says Empoli have two games to save themselves after defeat at Cagliari.

Following a 3-2 defeat in Sardinia and Crotone's 1-0 victory over Udinese, the Azzurri are just one point clear of the relegation zone with two weeks of the season remaining.

"It was a complicated game," the tactician said of his side's performance.

"Cagliari put in what we should have put in and they managed to make life hard for us.

"We could have escaped with a draw at the end, but the game was decided in the first half.

"We did less compared to last week and, given our situation, we can't allow that.

"We need to look to do better, there are two games left and we need to reach our objective."

