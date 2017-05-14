Eder: '100 per cent Inter or leave'

By Football Italia staff

Eder slammed his teammates and warned “if there’s someone who doesn’t want Inter 100 per cent, then it’s best they just say so and leave.”

The Italian-Brazilian came off the bench and pulled a goal back in the 2-1 home defeat to Sassuolo, their fourth loss in a row.

“This is football, we are here to comment on another defeat in a year when we were supposed to get into the Champions League, but instead we’re out of the Europa League too,” Eder told Inter Channel.

“I understand the fans are disappointed, because it’s been five or six years now since Inter got into the top places. The fans care so much about the team and the stadium was packed today, even with the protest.

“There is something that doesn’t change here, even as the Coaches and players come and go. Everyone has to look inside of themselves: If you want Inter, then tell the club. If you don’t want Inter 100 per cent, then it’s best you just say so and leave.

“Inter does not deserve another year like this. I am always honest and give my all. We need people who have character, so if they don’t feel up to the task, they need to tell the club.

“We need people who want to stay here, 100 per cent.”

