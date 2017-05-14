Maran: 'A point more than we deserved'

By Football Italia staff

Rolando Maran admits Chievo got a point more than they deserved against Sampdoria.

Roberto Inglese cancelled out Fabio Quagliarella's opener as the two mid-table sides shared a 1-1 draw, but the Flying Donkeys boss believes his team were a little fortunate to emerge from Marassi with a point.

"In the first half the two teams cancelled each other out," Maran commented post-match.

"I can't recall any goalscoring chances that Sampdoria had, other than the goal.

"It was an even match. We did better in the second half, we made some corrections and we started to play well.

"In the end, we got a point more than we deserved."

