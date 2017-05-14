Liveblog: Roma v Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from the Olimpico, as Juventus can clinch the Scudetto with a point, but Roma must win or lose second to Napoli.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT). If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

There is so much at stake this evening, as a point would be enough for Max Allegri’s men to mathematically celebrate their sixth consecutive Scudetto.

It’s also the first step towards a potential Treble, as they face Lazio in this stadium for Wednesday’s Coppa Italia Final, then Real Madrid in Cardiff on June 3.

Napoli crushed Torino 5-0 this afternoon and went into second place, so anything less than a victory would see Roma slide down to third.

It’s particularly important, as only the top two go directly into the Champions League group phase and Roma were eliminated in this season’s play-off.

Edin Dzeko is out injured, so Luciano Spalletti needs to reshuffle, also under pressure from contract talk and the Francesco Totti issue.

Live Blog Serie A Super Sunday

