Giampaolo: 'Udine game decisive'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo was satisfied with the attitude shown by his Sampdoria players in the draw with Chievo.

Despite failing to hold onto the early advantage given to them by Fabio Quagliarella, the Blucerchiati tactician believes his team demonstrated greater resilience than in their 7-3 hammering by Lazio last week.

"The team showed a good reaction in terms of commitment and in terms of what I was looking for," Giampaolo told reporters at Marassi.

"The result is part of the game. Today I saw the correct attitude, despite the fact we had some issues."

Giampaolo added that next weekend's match with Udinese would be decisive in his side's quest to finish in the top half.

"For tenth place, we have a direct head-to-head next Sunday in Udine. I think that match will decide a lot.

"Now, we will think about recuperating our energy."

