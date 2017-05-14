Fazio: 'Fundamental for Roma'

By Football Italia staff

Federico Fazio warns tonight’s clash with Juventus is “fundamental” for Roma and second place “all depends on us” after Napoli’s victory.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“It’s a fundamental game for our objective. We have to focus on ourselves, it all depends on us and our performance,” the defender told Mediaset Premium.

Napoli crushed Torino 5-0 today, so temporarily flew into second place and only a victory tonight will get Roma back into it.

“These are three points that we have to get for a Champions League place. It’s decisive, we prepared well and are ready to do our work.”

Fazio was asked if the constant speculation over Coach Luciano Spalletti’s future had affected the locker room atmosphere.

“The media speculation doesn’t change anything. In every club there is talk about the Coach from the outside, so all players are used to it.”

