Lemina: 'Aggressive Roma'

By Football Italia staff

Mario Lemina expects “Roma to be very aggressive tonight,” but Juventus are going for the win, even if they only need a point for the Scudetto.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“As with every game, the objective is to win,” the midfielder told JTV.

“It is going to be a very complicated match, because Roma are trying to qualify for the Champions League.

“We must give our all, as in every game, and go for the victory. I expect Roma to be very aggressive tonight.”

Simply avoiding defeat at the Olimpico will be enough to mathematically clinch their sixth consecutive Serie A title.

