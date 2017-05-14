Baldissoni: 'Help Totti make transition'

By Football Italia staff

Roma director Mauro Baldissoni denied reports of a deal with Eusebio Di Francesco and urged everyone to “help Francesco Totti accept the move from player to director.”

“Every game is worth three points, but with only two rounds after this, there is less and less time to recover,” Baldissoni told Mediaset Premium.

“We want to at least finish second and Napoli already won their game today, so we have to respond.

“We said that we’d talk at the end of the season, we’re nearly there and when we get there, we can plan for the future and that includes the Coach.

“I too read about the Di Francesco rumours, but they are absolutely without foundation. Every day I read a new rumour, including of meetings with Roberto Mancini. I’ve never met him and would like to!

“Will the next Coach be Italian? He’ll be talented, which is more important.”

Roma must win tonight to recapture second place from Napoli, as only the top two in Serie A go directly into the Champions League group phase.

“Our budget has for three years been based around third place and the potential elimination in the Champions League play-offs. Obviously, if we bring in better resources, then we can budget for a different approach.”

The whole season, and particularly the last few weeks, have been overshadowed by controversy over whether Totti should get more playing time at the age of 40 and if he’ll retire at the end of this season.

“We know that we’re dealing with a very delicate period, namely the end of the playing career of a great player for Roma and for Italian football,” continued Baldissoni.

“This made it difficult for the Coach to deal with and the constant questions are making things very complicated. Francesco is a great player, nobody will be able to equal him, but time does pass for everyone.

“It would be opportune that everyone helps him accept the move from player to director as smoothly as possible, helped by the whole football environment.

“I realise that psychologically it is not an easy step to take, but it is necessary.”

