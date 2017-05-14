Marotta: 'Pjanic adapted to Juve'

Juventus director Beppe Marotta notes Miralem Pjanic found “a different environment and philosophy” after leaving Roma.

The midfielder faces his old club tonight, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“We want to do well against Roma, but they are a tough opponent to overcome,” Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

“So far we’ve already played 53 matches and by the end of the season it’ll be 57 games. It’s only right therefore that the Coach rotates his squad to keep everyone’s energy levels up. Whoever steps on to the field is up to the task.”

Pjanic infuriated Roma fans when he activated the release clause in his contract to join their rivals Juve over the summer.

“Pjanic found a different environment and philosophy when he arrived at Juventus. He paid a price for that early period of adaptation and interpretation, both on and off the field.

“Then the player emerged who truly reflects his qualities.”

