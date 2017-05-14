Chelsea watch Rudiger-Nainggolan

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea have scouts attending tonight’s Roma-Juventus game to watch Antonio Rudiger and Radja Nainggolan.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, representatives of Antonio Conte’s club are at the Stadio Olimpico this evening.

They have their sights firmly trained on two Giallorossi players – centre-back Rudiger and midfielder Nainggolan.

Both have been repeatedly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge and turned down the transfer last summer.

The situation at Roma could change, as Coach Luciano Spalletti’s contract is due to expire in June and it’s not yet clear who will be on the bench next season.

They are also in a battle with Napoli for second place, as third only guarantees a place in the Champions League play-off rather than the group phase.

All of these issues will undoubtedly affect the transfer strategy at the end of the season.

