HT: Roma reply to Juventus

Daniele De Rossi replied to an unexpected Mario Lemina opener, but the 1-1 half-time result is ideal for Juventus and bad news for Roma.

The Bianconeri knew just avoiding defeat here would mathematically clinch the sixth consecutive Scudetto and rested several players ahead of Wednesday’s Coppa Italia Final with Lazio, on top of Sami Khedira, Daniele Rugani and Marko Pjaca injuries. Napoli beat Torino 5-0 this afternoon, so the hosts needed a victory to recapture second place, but Edin Dzeko was injured and Kevin Strootman still suspended. Miralem Pjanic and Medhi Benatia faced their former club.

Juventus have won only one of their last six competitive visits to Roma, 1-0 in May 2014, plus a pair of 1-1 draws and three defeats.

Kwadwo Asamoah got a rare start at left-back and his ferocious left-foot strike from a corner smashed against the upright just seven minutes in.

Gonzalo Higuain curled over and a Kostas Manolas overhead kick was a little too ambitious, but Juventus did break through on 21 minutes.

It was a very well-worked goal, as Stefano Sturaro’s long ball allowed Higuain to spring the offside trap, but instead of going for goal, he knocked it down for unmarked Mario Lemina to tap in from six yards. Pipita intelligently drew the defenders to him and was generous with the assist.

Roma got back on track almost immediately, as from a corner Gigi Buffon performed a great save on the Manolas free header and Daniele De Rossi’s follow-up from four yards, but the goalkeeper could do nothing on De Rossi’s second attempt under the bar.

Wojciech Szczesny had his gloves stung by a Higuain snapshot, then Nainggolan’s ball over the top found Mohamed Salah, but the header was straight at Buffon.

Roma 1-1 Juventus (Half-Time)

Lemina 21 (J), De Rossi 25 (R)

Roma: Szczesny; Rudiger, Manolas, Fazio, Emerson; De Rossi, Paredes; Salah, Nainggolan, El Shaarawy; Perotti

Juventus: Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Bonucci, Benatia, Asamoah; Lemina, Pjanic, Sturaro; Cuadrado, Higuain, Mandzukic

