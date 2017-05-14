Aulas: 'Juventus want Tolisso'

By Football Italia staff

Corentin Tolisso “has been approached” by Juventus, said Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas, “but recently things have calmed down.”

The midfielder had been a target for Napoli last year, then Juve in January, but Olympique Lyonnais wouldn’t let him go.

“Alexandre Lacazette has a 50-50 chance of staying, but it depends on him,” Aulas told beIN Sports.

“When a player comes and asks you to sell him to a club that made an advantageous offer, it would be wrong to slam the door on him.

“It’s also true to say that a striker like him who scores 25-30 goals per season has a particular price-tag.

“As for Tolisso, he was approached by a big Italian club that will be in the Champions League Final, but at this moment things have calmed down.”

Juventus have been linked with a €25m offer for Tolisso, who turns 23 in August.

This season he has scored 14 goals with six assists in 45 competitive games for Lyon.

