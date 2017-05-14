Juventus capitulate to Roma

Roma fought back from a goal down to defeat Juventus 3-1, throw a spanner in the Scudetto works and recapture second place from Napoli.

The gap at the top of the table has now been sliced to just four points with two rounds to go, while Napoli are five points adrift of the Serie A leaders.

It’s a shock for Max Allegri’s men, who have now picked up just two points from the last three rounds.

Mario Lemina had put the Bianconeri ahead after 21 minutes, but Daniele De Rossi bundled in from point-blank range moments later.

In the second half, Stephan El Shaarawy’s deflected snooker-shot snuck in at the far post and Radja Nainggolan smashed a third in at Gigi Buffon’s near post.

This is not the best build-up for Juventus, who are back at the Olimpico on Wednesday night against Lazio in the Coppa Italia Final.

