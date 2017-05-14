De Rossi: 'Roma won with the fans'

By Football Italia staff

Daniele De Rossi said Roma fought back to beat Juventus 3-1 “thanks to the fans and it should always be like this. I couldn’t be happier.”

The Giallorossi had gone a goal down to Mario Lemina’s opener, but completed the comeback with De Rossi, Stephan El Shaarawy and Radja Nainggolan.

“It’s a very important result for the table, as Napoli had won earlier,” he told Mediaset Premium.

“Juve just needed a draw, we made a lot of sacrifices and it was a wonderful evening. It has been a great season regardless of what people say.

“The fans reacted well. I don’t want to seem pathetic, but we have to go back to the way we were in the 1980s, when the fans came in these numbers for every game. This was the atmosphere all the time.

“People talked about everything except supporting this team. We won for them and thanks to them, because playing in this atmosphere gives you a different spirit.

“I always score strange goals past Gigi (Buffon). There’s a great rivalry, but if you care about a person, you don’t suddenly stop caring for 90 minutes. We might give each other a kicking sometimes, but I do really care for some of the Juve players.

“This is what matters, the performance, the result and the team. I couldn’t be happier for my whole career. Tomorrow we’ll start working towards the Chievo game, because if we don’t win that, it’s a serious problem.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more