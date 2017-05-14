Bonucci: 'Need the real Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci concedes Juventus “switched off” in recent weeks and the 3-1 defeat to Roma shows “we need the real Juve to win it all.”

The Bianconeri had been unbeaten in Serie A since their 2-1 to Fiorentina in January, but with this setback have picked up just two points from the last three rounds against Atalanta, Torino and Roma.

“Tonight’s match has to be extra motivation going into the Coppa Italia Final,” Bonucci told Rai Sport.

“On Wednesday we are playing for a trophy and it’ll be tough against a Lazio side that is in great shape both mentally and physically. I expect it to be a great game and we want to do well.

“With Roma it was an issue of mentality, because in the second half we switched off and were made to pay a heavy price for that. In the first half, I’d honestly struggle thinking of times when Roma caused us problems.”

The defender is wanted by Manchester City and Chelsea, so was asked about his future.

“I have a long contract with Juventus, we are concentrated on the Treble. This moment is too important and wonderful to be thinking about the future.

“We know that we need the real Juve to win it all.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more