Inter push for Pochettino

By Football Italia staff

Inter are going all-in for Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino as their Coach for next season, as Antonio Conte won’t leave Chelsea.

The Nerazzurri sacked Stefano Pioli on Tuesday evening after just six months in the job, having already fired Frank de Boer at the end of October.

It is no secret that Conte is their first choice, but he seems determined to stay at Stamford Bridge for a little longer after winning the Premier League title at his first attempt.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Inter hierarchy – Chinese owners Suning Group – have now set their sights on Pochettino.

He too will be difficult to prise away from the Premier League, as there is a release clause in his contract with Tottenham believed to be worth €5m.

Meanwhile, Inter are prepared to pay him €10m per year wages at San Siro, where the club wants to rebuild and target Champions League qualification.

New co-ordinator Walter Sabatini spent a lot of time in London during recent months after leaving the Roma job and had in fact been linked with Pochettino’s staff at Spurs.

It’s reported director Piero Ausilio has already begun initial contact with the Argentine Coach, but will step on the accelerator over the next week.

