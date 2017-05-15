Post new comment

When the up-and-coming football fans ask us what we remember of the Grande Juventus (or whatever moniker will inevitably catch on) 20 years from now, I expect the majority will mention Paulo Dybala or Leonardo Bonucci. I will say that I remember Mario Mandzukic, the Croatian giant who took to the football pitch like a working-class Italian.

The 30-year-old is not a star in any meaningful sense of the term. A solid portion of the spectators watching the Champions League Final on June 3 may ask the person sitting next to them, what's the name of that guy?

He does not play beautifully, either. There are flashes of skill and the odd back-heel, but he doesn't have a fraction of Dybala's noblesse, or even Gonzalo Higuain's rough, untameable wildness. He fights for the ball the way normal people fight to get on a crowded bus, with pursed lips and plenty of elbows.

And yet there is more value in his game than numbers can measure or words can express. Even Beethoven's arms would never have conducted the Fifth if someone had taken away the man's shoulders, and Mandzukic is, for lack of a more appropriate analogy, the (left) shoulder holding up the Old Lady. He has everything that a good striker has – and also everything that good strikers usually don't have.

With that classic combination of killer instinct and physicality, the Croatian is never a waste of space in the box, and he represents Juve's best player in the air alongside only Giorgio Chiellini. But he also possesses the type of stamina and speed that are typical of shorter footballers: ever since Max Allegri figured to clamp him on the left, he has been lording that wing like a full-back from the 1990s.

It is precisely this ability to bring together contradictory qualities that makes Mandzukic so unique. Big players shouldn't be so fast, strikers shouldn't provide such a neat defensive edge, and most importantly, 30-year-old veterans of the game should not be playing with the sprightly approach of someone just catapulted out of the youth systems. Mandzukic does all this, and more.

After the win against Genoa at the end of April (in which the Bianconero scored one of his best goals of the season, we may add), La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed Mandzukic himself was the only reason Allegri was able to field the 4-2-3-1. The argument may suffer from confirmation bias, as a creative Coach could certainly find other ways to set up that formation with Juve's players. But undoubtedly Mandzukic makes the job a lot easier.

When people speak of this elemental cog – who fits so well into the football machine called Juventus – they either praise his ability, or else the foresight of the Coach who knew how to use him. In fact, it's a matter of the alchemy between the two, one which developed inevitably, by force majeure.

Allegri is an Italian Coach, schooled in Italian football. Mandzukic is Croatian, but he plays like an Azzurro: he is unashamed of his clumsiness, devastating whenever the opponents let down their guard, and pathologically incapable of giving up.

I think of him at a table with Gennaro Gattuso, Marco Materazzi and Luca Toni, laughing and singing raucous football songs, at a venue where Argentinian and Brazilian superstars will never be invited. And I'll remember him like that, whichever way it goes in Cardiff.

